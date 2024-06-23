Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $161.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

