Security Financial Services INC. Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

