Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

