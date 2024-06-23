Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,354,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,552 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1539 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

