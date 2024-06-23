Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 284 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 990,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,126. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

