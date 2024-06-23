Security Financial Services INC. Sells 20,186 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,180 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

