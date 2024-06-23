Security Financial Services INC. Sells 46,849 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,881,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 81,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,562 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

