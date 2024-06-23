Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

SENEA opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

