Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
SENEA opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.34.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
