Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.66. 216,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,207. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.