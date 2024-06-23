Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660,865 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AVEM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.66. 216,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,207. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $62.55.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.
