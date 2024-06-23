Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,820,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.24. 1,460,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.