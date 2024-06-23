Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,820,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.24. 1,460,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
