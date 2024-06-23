Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 617,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

