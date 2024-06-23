Single Point Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 154,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 923,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.09. 7,805,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

