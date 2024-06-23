Single Point Partners LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 111.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 95,917 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 95.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.3% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

