Single Point Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.75. 348,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.