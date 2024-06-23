Single Point Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 823,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,495. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

