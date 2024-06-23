SingularityNET Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $595.21 million and approximately $55.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,016.00 or 1.00049163 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00074820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911309 with 1,287,283,743.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61527476 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $65,253,132.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

