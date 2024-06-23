Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,165,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

