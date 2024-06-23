Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$32.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.93. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

