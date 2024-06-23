S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.22. 1,367,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.