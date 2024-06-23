SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. 890,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,215. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.