SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,819,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.47. 209,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,975. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

