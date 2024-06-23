StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Hits $3,497.73 on Top Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,497.73 or 0.05491487 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $125.25 million and approximately $890,025.64 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,807 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,786.96366449. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,584.91000237 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $242,777.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

