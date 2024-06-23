Status Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Status has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $99.36 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

