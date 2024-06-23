Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.92 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.