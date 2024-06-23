StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Avinger has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

