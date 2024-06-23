StockNews.com Downgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $213.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,259,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

