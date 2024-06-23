StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 17,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,837.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 161,140 shares of company stock worth $442,854. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

