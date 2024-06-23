StockNews.com Upgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.64.

ITRI opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Itron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

