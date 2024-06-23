Stratis (STRAX) One Day Volume Tops $51,656.84

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $51,656.84 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.56 or 0.05374363 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00015497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

