Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 338,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

