SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 20.9 %

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

