Synapse (SYN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $90.57 million and $2.45 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,673,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

