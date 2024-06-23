Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $553.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

