TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Get Vericel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4,495.50 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $1,721,471. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.