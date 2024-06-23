TD Securities Upgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) to “Strong-Buy”

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

PEY opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember bought 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.70. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,470 shares of company stock valued at $404,303 and sold 146,426 shares valued at $2,265,026. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

