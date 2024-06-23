Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $54,332,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,998,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 616.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

