Terra One Day Trading Volume Tops $31.06 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Terra has a market capitalization of $322.16 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 774,750,040 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.