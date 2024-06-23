Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.02. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

