Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lessened by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.53. 12,516,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

