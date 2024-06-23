Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Reduced by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243,250 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for about 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Textron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Textron by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.42 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

