Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $767.44 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $767.44 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,027,162 coins and its circulating supply is 986,462,753 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

