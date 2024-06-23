The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Director Sells $181,264.86 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elder Granger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $339.98 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.98.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

