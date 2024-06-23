The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $62.77. 28,282,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836,777. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.