The Detroit Legal News Company (DTRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Detroit Legal News Price Performance
Shares of Detroit Legal News stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $339.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Detroit Legal News has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.11.
Detroit Legal News Company Profile
