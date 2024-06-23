The Detroit Legal News Company (DTRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Detroit Legal News Price Performance

Shares of Detroit Legal News stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $339.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Detroit Legal News has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.11.

Get Detroit Legal News alerts:

Detroit Legal News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.