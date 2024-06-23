The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $11,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

