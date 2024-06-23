The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,402. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.