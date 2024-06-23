The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

DIS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,969. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

