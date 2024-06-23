Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
