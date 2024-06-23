TrueFi (TRU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.26 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $149.51 million and $27.26 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,049,181 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,043,285.7874982 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.14486292 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $26,831,929.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

