UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the healthcare company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.85. UiPath has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

